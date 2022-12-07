College of Idaho sweeps the Mayors' Cup, winning the last game 60-46 against NNU.

CALDWELL, Idaho — College of Idaho completed the sweep of the Mayors' cup on Tuesday night in Caldwell. The Yotes led for most of the game, as they outscored the Nighthawks 60-46 after two halves.

The game's leading scorer was Samaje Morgan who finished the night with 17 points. Hitting two three-point field goals in the process.

The Yotes finished the match shooting a rough, 4-20 from behind the three-point line. But it was their 19-30 from inside the arc that helped them get the win.

“We got it done," said Morgan. "Now everybody will go in the locker room and turn up. We needed this win, it was a big win for us.”

Tuesday night was the 212th meeting between the two programs, and although they are only exhibitions, the games mean a lot to the opponents.

“The ultimate goal is to win the National Championship," said head coach Colby Blaine. "And one of the goals on the way to get to the National Championship is to beat NNU twice, and we marked that box off tonight. That is a huge confidence boost for our team to know that we can beat our cross-town rival on the road and at home.”

The Yotes are on the road this Friday against Eastern Oregon while the Nighthawks will host George Fox University in Nampa this Saturday.