College of Idaho scholarship gala raises over $1 million for students

On March 1st, the College of Idaho hosted its scholarship gala where over $1 million was raised to support students at C of I.

Director of Development at The College of Idaho Deidre Walters sent a note to campus leadership following the successful gala, saying, "I still don’t have the words to express the gratitude that we have for what happened in that room. It was nothing short of amazing. It was an incredible feeling.”

The event started with a dinner and a silent auction before attendees heard the story of Carmen Castillo, a junior studying biomedical science at C of I, who had planned on studying at another university before changing her path thanks to the scholarship opportunities available at the College of Idaho.

The gala ended with the official donation total sitting at $1,053,599, by far the largest amount ever raised by guests at the gala, breaking the previous record by nearly a quarter of a million dollars ($810,000 in 2022). All of the money raised at the event goes to fund student scholarships.