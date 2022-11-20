College of Idaho Men's Basketball takes down Montana Western in home opener, 81-74

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho men's basketball team won its first home game of the season 81-74 against Montana Western on Friday.

Yotes guard Johnny Radford led all scorers with 24 points and five steals. His two-way play pushed the team to a win, even after the Yotes gave up a 20-point lead.

Radford is one of the team's best shooters and guard Drew Wyman describes Radford's jump shot well.

“Oh it’s just butter," Wyman said about Radford's jumper. "It’s a beautiful shot. You come in and watch him shoot on the shooting machine and he’ll make like 87% on 100 so it’s just crazy. He’s consistent with it too, it’s just awesome to be able to have a sniper like that on our team.”

The Yotes out-rebounded Montana Western 43-26, grabbing 22 rebounds in the process.

“Yeah I mean rebounding is our staple," Wyman said. "It was a crazy night, 22 offensive rebounds is no joke. It’s our goal to be the number one rebounding team in the country so we’re definitely priding ourselves on it this year."

The team is back in action Saturday night against Embry-Riddle.

