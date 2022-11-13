College of Idaho loses season finale to Carroll, finishes the season 8-2

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho lost their regular season finale to rival Carroll in Caldwell 21-6.

The Yotes struggled on offense all game. Early in the third quarter, Yotes quarterback Andy Peters went out with an injury. Senior Ryan Hibbs replaced him. Hibbs has plenty of starting experience but wasn't able to punch it into the endzone, only amassing two field goals.

The loss keeps the Yotes out of winning the conference title outright, however, because they have the same record as Carroll, they will share the conference title.

Before the game, the Yotes celebrated the seniors on the team.

Team captain and senior, Camille Massaad has been on the team since 2019. The team has won at least a share of the conference title every season since then. Although he has had a lot of success on the field, he will remember the time he got to spend with friends and family.

“What I love about Saturdays here at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell is just being around my family after the game, right?" Massaad said. "Being able to reflect on these moments, share these memories, and being able to spend time with people you love and appreciate it does mean the world to me...“There’s something about that small-knit community that really means the world to me and that is something I will miss as I move on to another chapter in my life.”

The season for the team might not be done. The Yotes will now await the NAIA decision on what teams get a bid to the NAIA playoffs.

