College of Idaho loses a heartbreaker to Loyola in the Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The College of Idaho nearly made it to the final four of the NAIA National Championship, but the Yotes lost a close one to Loyola 60-53.

Men's Basketball | @YotesHoops falls to Loyola, 60-53. Jake O’Neil ended the season w/ back-to-back double doubles. Derek Wadsworth hit three 3-pointers in the game for his 3rd game w/ at least three 3-pointers. #NAIAHoops pic.twitter.com/jMpe4WOym3 — College of Idaho Athletics (@CoyoteAthletics) March 19, 2022

The Yotes had a 52-47 lead with 3:25 to play, but the College of Idaho would only score one more point as Loyola finished the game on a 13-1 run to end a historic season for the Yotes.

The College of Idaho had won fourteen games in a row, they breezed through the Cascade Conference Tournament and for the first time hosted the first two rounds of the NAIA National Championship in Caldwell.

Congratulations to the Yotes and coach Colby Blaine for a historic season as these team features nine players from Idaho and they were so close to advancing to the final weekend of the season.

Jake O'Neil led the Yotes with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Derek Wadsworth scored 11 and Drew Wyman chipped in ten.

The game featured 16 lead changes and eight ties.