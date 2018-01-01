Cold water makes for warm hearts at Great Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE, ID - Hundreds turned out at Springs Shores Marina near Lucky Peak Monday morning for the 15th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge.

People of all ages charged into the icy waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir to help raise money for Make-a-Wish Idaho, the non-profit organization that grants wishes to children across the state facing life-threatening health issues.

Those who took the plunge were able to warm up later with coffee and hot chocolate served in heated tents.

Organizers say this year’s event generated some $34,500 for Make-a-Wish.

