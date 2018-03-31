Coffee packaging could soon carry cancer warning in California

Boise, ID - Coffee could soon come with a cancer warning label in California after a nonprofit group sues the coffee industry. This comes after the Council for Education and Research on Toxics sued numerous coffee companies in the state of California under the grounds that acrylamide, a carcinogen that may be present in coffee.

Would that warning label stop coffee drinkers from ordering their next cup of java? We spoke with several Boise residents who had mixed reaction to the new ruling.

" I would stop drinking coffee," said Lindsay Kemp, coffee drinker.

"I would keep drinking coffee," said Delapena.

Although Kemp and Delapena have different answers when it comes to what they put in their bodies both Boise residents can agree that labels are essential parts of keeping consumers informed. Herren agreed that it is important to educate people about what they put into their bodies but does not think another label will be effective.

"I think people almost start ignoring the labels because there are labels almost on everything," said Herren

The coffee industry had claimed the chemical was present and comes from the cooking process, but they argue that the levels are harmless. Many say the pros outweigh the cons.

"They have linked it to good circulations and mood improvements," said Herren

Something to ponder over your next cup of joe.