Coeur d’Alene mayor proclaims Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk

IDAHO — The City of Coeur d’Alene will honor political activist Charlie Kirk with a Day of Remembrance on Tuesday, Oct. 14 — Kirk's birthday.

Mayor Jim Hammond announced the proclamation during a City Council meeting earlier this week, though it came with some public controversy.

The proclamation states that honoring Kirk “safeguards free speech” and “provides an opportunity for reflection, prayer and action.”

Kirk, a conservative political activist, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Also on Oct. 14, organizers in Boise plan to hold a “God’s Country March” at the Idaho State Capitol. The event, described as a “Christ-centered gathering of faith and patriotism,” will feature speakers from Turning Point USA and Theo Wold. It will begin with prayer and speakers at 6 p.m., followed by a march and music at 7 p.m.