Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Coeur d’Alene mayor proclaims Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk

Kirk, a conservative commentator, was killed during a Utah speaking event last month
Charlie Kirk Shot
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college on Wednesday of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix.
Charlie Kirk Shot
Posted

IDAHO — The City of Coeur d’Alene will honor political activist Charlie Kirk with a Day of Remembrance on Tuesday, Oct. 14 — Kirk's birthday.

Mayor Jim Hammond announced the proclamation during a City Council meeting earlier this week, though it came with some public controversy.

The proclamation states that honoring Kirk “safeguards free speech” and “provides an opportunity for reflection, prayer and action.”

Kirk, a conservative political activist, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

READ MORE | Conservative activist Charlie Kirk dies in shooting at Utah Valley University

Also on Oct. 14, organizers in Boise plan to hold a “God’s Country March” at the Idaho State Capitol. The event, described as a “Christ-centered gathering of faith and patriotism,” will feature speakers from Turning Point USA and Theo Wold. It will begin with prayer and speakers at 6 p.m., followed by a march and music at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights