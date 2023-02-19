Coeur d'Alene blows out Rocky Mountain in the 5A state championship

NAMPA, Idaho — Rocky Mountain took on Coeur d'Alene in the state championship, but this game was never close as Coeur d'Alene wins the 5A crown in a 65-27 rout in the Real Dairy Shootout.

Rocky had some early turnovers, perhaps some championship game jitters, but Couer d'Alene certainly did not as they hit 11 out of 23 from beyond the arc with five different players making a three.

Teagan Colvin was the most valuable player as she scored 20 points, but it was her shot tie tie it in the semi-finals that was ended up being the biggest shot of the tournament.

That shot forced overtime and eventually Coeur d'Alene would outlast the Boise Brave in double overtime, Boise defeated Timberline 66-37 in the third place game.

As for Rocky they had an amazing run defeating Thunder Ridge 55-50 in overtime and they beat Timberline in the semi-finals by the same score in overtime.

"It was just the best feeling ever, I can’t even describe it to you, it was everything you can ever wish for," said Rocky senior Brielle Magnuson.

Rocky needed a furious comeback against Timberline with different players stepping up including Zoe Archibald who hit a game tying three late in regulation, but in the championship game they were outmatched by a very talented Coeur d'Alene squad.

"This game wasn’t indicative of how we finished our year, how we improved and competed," said Rocky Mountain coach BJ Humphreys. "We have got just a great team they are so fun to be around, we are not champions today, but every girl in that locker room is a winner."

For the seniors this marks the end of their high school career, coach Humphreys told us the girls displayed hard work and positive energy to be successful, he believes they will carry that over in life.

"I’m so proud of our seniors the way they have committed to Rocky, committed to our program and the leadership they’ve provided for our underclassmen," said Humphreys. "You hate to see those seniors go, but you know they will go on and do some great things."

In the 2A Melba capped off an undefeated season by defeating Soda Springs 55-46 and in the 1A Division 2, Council won the state championship over Dietrich 52-42.

This week the boys will have their district championships, state wrestling is on Saturday and the following weekend it will be the boys basketball state tournament.