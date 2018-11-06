Coalition works to increase job opportunities for vets

A new coalition in Idaho is working to increase job and educational opportunities for Idaho veterans. The Veterans Education and Workforce Development Coalition is reaching out to potential employers to help them recruit highly trained veterans, and some veterans tell 6 On Your Side it's working.

"Today is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the programs available to vets not just for schooling after the service but apprenticeships and on the job training opportunities," said Kenneth Sandoval, a veteran and officer with the Boise Police Department. "It gives more options and are better able to give them a plan after they separate so they're not lost and wondering what to do next."

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) was at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday to announce two bills he's sponsoring to provide grants to businesses to help incorporate more veterans into the economy.

If passed, the bills would provide assistance for veterans looking to transfer their skills to the private sector.