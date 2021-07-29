Watch
Coalition seeks relisting of gray wolves in US West

NPS / Jim Peaco
<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">Wolf in Yellowstone National Park&#39;s Lamar Valley in the northeast section of the park. Wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in 1995. Since then they have reinvigorated Yellowstone’s ecosystem. </span><a href="http://trailmob.com/field-guides/fauna/cats-dogs-bears/gray-wolf" style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;" target="_blank">Learn more about wolves</a><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 9pt; white-space: pre-wrap;">. </span></p>
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 19:25:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — Wildlife advocates have sent a formal petition to relist gray wolves as an endangered species throughout the U.S. West.

The move Thursday is in response to new laws in Idaho and Montana intended to significantly reduce wolf populations. Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and others sent the petition Thursday to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The groups cite unregulated hunting, poaching and genetic problems involving small wolf populations. The agency is supposed to respond to the petition within 90 days on whether there is enough information for a potential listing under the Endangered Species Act.

