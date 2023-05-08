Closed Fire Season permits available starting May 10

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly all wildfires in Idaho are caused by humans, and according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), nearly 80% of the fires this season were human-caused and preventable.

Beginning May 10 and running through October 20, referred to as the Closed Fire Season, Idaho residents burning outside of city limits must obtain a state fire burn permit before burning debris.

The permit is free of charge and is good for ten days. The permit can be easily obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call or visit any IDL office to get your permit.

NOTE: Permits are not required for Recreational Campfires.

Permits will not be issued for any area that has a local burn ban in effect.

When choosing where and when you are going to begin a burn, please keep in mind air quality, wind speeds and the condition of the terrain in surrounding areas. Be sure to take the time to limit the amount of debris you intend to burn and keep it manageable. Avoid power lines, overhanging limbs, and keep a safe distance from houses, buildings and vehicles.