Cliven Bundy speaks just days after his release

Its been two days since Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his co-defendants triumphed in court.

As On Your Side reported, all charges were dropped in connection to an uprising against federal authorities over a grazing rights dispute in 2014.

Now Bundy is speaking out about the charges and what he plans on doing now that he is a free man.

"I spent 700 days in jail,” Bundy said from a Las Vegas Courthouse, saying his release is yet another major victory for the Bundy family.

“There is no doubt we stood for freedom and liberty. We stood for the rights of hard labor, we stood for sovereignty of the state of Nevada. We stood for statehood,” said Bundy.

Bundy said he considers himself and his family to be a ‘pioneer in this western land’ and is thankful that the government wasn’t able to take his rights away from him despite their efforts.

“It’s not about Bundy being a big rancher and his cattle run there and nobody has any rights,” said Bundy. I only have a few rights and I am going to protect my rights.”

He said that everything he did wasn't just for him and his family. He said it was for the people of Clark County.

"The public land belongs to We the People of Clark County. I want to share that land with them. It is not my land, it’s your land. Why can't you guys understand?” Said Bundy.

As for the grazing fees that started it all.

“I graze my cattle only on Clark County, Nevada land and I have no contract with the Federal Government,” said Bundy.

So what’s next for Bundy? He said he now has to choose between being bitter or forgiveness.

“One things for sure. I’m going to go back and ranch. I’m going to produce you people some more food, and I am going to fight for your freedom and liberty to come out on to your land and enjoy your land,” said Bundy

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying that they and the sheriff respect the federal courts decision in the Cliven Bundy Case. They continues to say that Mr. Bundy has his own beliefs and has the right to express his opinion and the department will continue to follow the law.