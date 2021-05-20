"Click It or Ticket" campaign starts Friday in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The first weekend of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign starts Friday. The campaign is an early travel season education and enforcement campaign with the goal of getting more people in the habit of wearing a seat belt.

ITD Office of Highway Safety data shows from 2015 to 2019, 56% of vehicle occupants killed in Idaho were not buckled up. The data also shows 1,207 unrestrained vehicle occupants were critically injured in traffic crashes.

ISP Troopers throughout District 3 W/SW Idaho are joining our public safety partners in "Click It or Ticket", an education and enforcement campaign emphasizing seat belts.

When you #BuckleUp you help #KeepIdahoFamiliesWhole. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/eQ21rkR2UZ — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) May 20, 2021

"Seatbelts save lives. That's something we see every day," said Trooper Tauna Davis of ISP District 2 in Lewiston. "Unfortunately fatalities can occur anytime, anyplace, at any speed. No one thinks it could happen to them, until it does."

Idaho law requires everyone in a vehicle wears safety restraints. The law also states that any adult driver can be ticketed for passengers under 18 who are not properly restrained, according to ISP.

"We'd like to see every motorist buckled up for every trip," said Trooper Scott Bolen from ISP District 4 in Jerome. "But often what we see are injuries that change lives and devastate families that just may have been prevented by taking a second to snap a seat belt. That's why the law is in place and that's why we enforce and educate people about seat belts. It's about keeping Idaho families whole."