Clear, dry weather Friday, rain expected Saturday

Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Friday with a light wind that will continue into the weekend.

Precipitation is headed to the region Saturday late afternoon and evening, with rain expected in the Treasure Valley and snow in the mountain regions. Some light snow flurries are possible in the Treasure Valley overnight Saturday, but no accumulation is expected.

Saturday snow in the mountain could result in a few inches of accumulation.

The wind will get stronger throughout Saturday and develop into stronger gusty wind for Sunday.

More sun and temperature into the upper 60s are expected next week.