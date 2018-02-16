City opens flood-damaged section of Boise Greenbelt

BOISE, ID - Construction is now complete on a section of the Greenbelt damaged during flooding along the Boise River last spring. The pathway in the section, which borders Veterans Memorial Park, was reopened Friday for cyclist and pedestrian traffic.

Before and after photos released by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department show where the north side of the Greenbelt has been repaired. The reopened section of path reestablishes what city officials are calling “a critical connection for Greenbelt users to reach the south side of the Greenbelt in Garden City via Veterans Memorial Parkway.”

“Our planning and design team used lessons learned from the historic flooding last season to minimize future impacts to this section of path,” said Doug Holloway, Director of the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.

Crews poured new concrete and installed river rock to reinforce the Greenbelt near Veterans Memorial Park, in light of last year’s flooding.

The cost to repair the north side of the Greenbelt along Veterans Memorial Park is estimated at $1.2 million, officials said.

Meanwhile, riverbank restoration continues along the north side of the Greenbelt between 36th and Main Streets. Sections of the path will remain closed through mid-March. Detours are in place for Greenbelt users.