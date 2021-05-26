City officials: Keep water safety tips in mind this summer

Warmer weather in the Treasure Valley will likely draw more residents to the water, but officials are asking residents to keep important safety tips in mind.

Regardless of if residents choose to recreate at Boise ponds or parks, the Boise River or spend any time near a canal, Boise Fire reminds people to be safe.

Boise Parks, ponds and pools

The city reminds families no lifeguards are on duty at the city's ponds or at the Boise Whitewater Park. Anyone planning on heading to the pool is encouraged to watch water safety tips.

Boise River reminders

The Boise River is not recommended for floating or paddling yet, and officials say float season typically opens in June. When it is a good time, officials say it is still not completely hazard free and anyone who recreates on the river does so at their own risk.

Even on a hot day, the water can still be very cold and damper someone's ability to swim.

Canal safety tips

Boise Fire says all Idaho residents, especially children, should practice extreme caution around canals. The canals are concrete and can be slippery and near impossible to climb out of. Officials say do not go into a canal, ditch or drain to retrieve anything.

Boise Fire also lists general water safety tips, including: