City officials: Keep water safety tips in mind this summer

Warmer weather in the Treasure Valley will likely draw more residents to the water, but officials are asking residents to keep important safety tips in mind.
Regardless of if residents choose to recreate at Boise ponds or parks, the Boise River or spend any time near a canal, Boise Fire reminds people to be safe.
Boise Parks, ponds and pools
The city reminds families no lifeguards are on duty at the city's ponds or at the Boise Whitewater Park. Anyone planning on heading to the pool is encouraged to watch water safety tips.
Boise River reminders
The Boise River is not recommended for floating or paddling yet, and officials say float season typically opens in June. When it is a good time, officials say it is still not completely hazard free and anyone who recreates on the river does so at their own risk.
Even on a hot day, the water can still be very cold and damper someone's ability to swim.
Canal safety tips
Boise Fire says all Idaho residents, especially children, should practice extreme caution around canals. The canals are concrete and can be slippery and near impossible to climb out of. Officials say do not go into a canal, ditch or drain to retrieve anything.
Boise Fire also lists general water safety tips, including:
- Wear a life jacket when swimming in or paddling on the water
- Never leave children unattended or near water – children are drawn to it
- Do not swim or recreate in canals
- Learn to swim. Seek out your local partners in the community that offer swimming lessons
- Use the buddy system; never swim alone
- Beware of how cold the water is when you swim. Cold water can significantly impact your ability to swim, even if you are a good swimmer.
- Be aware that lifeguards are not present at City of Boise public swimming ponds
- Follow all posted rules. If no rules are posted, use common sense
- Swimmers with limited water experience should stay in water less than chest deep
- Know the water you are in and all possible dangers associated
- Do not swim if there are indications of bad weather
- Do not dive head first unless the area is clearly posted for diving
- Do not swim or boat while under the influence of alcohol