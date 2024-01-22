City of Twin Falls Working to Patch Potholes; Drivers Asked to Report Potholes

During winter months the City of Twin Falls and much of Southern Idaho see an increase in the number of potholes in roadways.

Street crews are patching potholes on city streets and drivers are asked to slow down and use caution around work crews.

The potholes are caused by repeated freezing and thawing cycles and the region’s soft soil, and the City works with residents every year to locate and patch potholes.

The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to report potholes to 208-736-2226. City crews will patch the potholes as soon as possible and return in late spring when temperatures allow a permanent fix.

The City also asks drivers to not drive through standing water because it may hide a pothole. If you encounter a pothole, please go around or avoid it.