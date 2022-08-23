City of Nampa officials to host 'Third Thursday' block parties

NAMPA, Idaho — Downtown Nampa will now be home to "Third Thursday" block parties once a month, featuring food trucks, entertainment and more.

Oscar Diaz, downtown Nampa Event Coordinator for the DNCA, said the purpose of the event is to showcase the city's growth and highlight new businesses for people in the area to come and enjoy.

"We've had a lot of new businesses, a lot of exciting things, but also too the purpose of them is for the community to come down and just simply just enjoy an evening," Diaz said.

At the first installment of the event, entertainer and tribute singer Ruban Munoz said it's simply nice to see people out enjoying the community.

"It's nice to see your old neighbors, it's nice to have a hotdog, it's nice to have a coke, it's nice to see a car show and just watch people and families out," Munoz said. "There's a lot of mom and dads with their kids and it's a special event."