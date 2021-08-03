City of Nampa not requiring vaccines for employees

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will not require the COVID-19 vaccine for city employees after the City Council voted to approve a resolution on Monday. Mayor Debbie Kling approved the resolution on the same day.

Resolution 34-2021 says in part "the City of Nampa will not require its employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. We encourage other employers within the city to also consider how to accommodate the personal healthcare decisions of their employees as it relates to the COVID vaccine, while keeping their workforce and our community safe."

All council members voted in favor of the resolution, except for Jean Mutchie, who was not present for the vote.

You can read the full resolution here: