City of Good helps fight food insecurity in Boise by partnering with local food vendors

BOISE, Idaho — Food insecurity impacts one in 12 Idahoans, which means over 150,000 people are affected by hunger.

City of Good has been working to help change that. The organization was born out of necessity during the pandemic. They hoped to supply meals to people in need, while also getting work for local food providers and restaurants during a time when business was difficult.

However, they say that need still persists.

“What I’ve learned and I think we as a community have learned is that need is not just an emergency, but it’s an ongoing problem," said Britt Udesen, the executive director for City of Good.

The organization focuses on connecting those in need with food that is locally grown, hoping to provide them with healthy food.

They work with many organizations, including Interfaith Sanctuary, Idaho Food Bank, and the Boise School District.

City of Good believes in using local food solutions to help address food insecurity.

Udesen believes that while everybody needs to eat, everyone should also be able to enjoy food as an experience.

“All of us have to eat, but some of us really love to eat. And I’m in that category," Udesen explained. "I really, really love to eat and I wanted to be able to share that joy with people who might have barriers that I’ve never experienced.”

The organization is partnering with Idaho's Shakespeare Festival, to provide the food for the event this summer. The menu is comprised of local food and proceeds will help with the organization's programs.