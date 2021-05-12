City of Boise working to secure $2 million in transportation money for State Street corridor

The City of Boise announced plans to secure $2 million in transportation money to go toward the State Street corridor.

The city is partnered with Valley Regional Transit and the congressional delegation to secure the $2 million for the project. The city says it "proudly supports" Valley Regional Transit's request to Congressman Mike Simpson to include the street on the list for federal funds.

“This is an exciting step forward for the State Street vision created in partnership with all of the jurisdictions along the corridor,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. “We know access to clean, reliable transit is critical for Boise residents and will connect them to the places they live, work and play.”