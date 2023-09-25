City of Boise to break ground on a new park

BOISE, Idaho — Monday morning, the City of Boise will break ground at Primrose Park, in Northwest Boise.

The City says the park will be a 1.5 acre park, that is estimated to be fully developed in the winter of 2024.

Planned amenities include an open play area, picnic shelter, ADA van accessible parking, drinking fountain, seating, a playground with accessible elements, an outdoor gym, shade trees, walking paths and pollinator garden.

The name, Primrose, comes from a native pollinator, found in the nearby foothills, that will be incorporated into the park's pollinator garden.

Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Counsil will break ground at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.