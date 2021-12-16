City of Boise requiring new employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced Thursday it is requiring newly hired employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 effective January 3, 2022.

A news release from the city says this means two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, two weeks before their start date.

“We need to take action to ensure uninterrupted city services and programming, and to protect the health and safety of our community, especially our most vulnerable, our children,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “We will soon hire hundreds of employees for our Spring/Summer activities, like pools and Playcamps, and those new employees will be coaching and teaching thousands of children. We need to do this now to keep our kids safe.”

The new requirement is for all employee classifications, including temporary or contract employees. The release says it does not impact current employees, but the city is recommending any employee who can get vaccinated or receive the booster to do so.