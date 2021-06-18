City of Boise releases proposed 2022 budget

BOISE, Idaho — The Fiscal Year 2022 Proposed Budget for the General Fund will be proposed at the Boise City Council Budget Workshop on June 22. According to a news release, the proposed budget totals $276,244,703.

The budget shows new demands on city services as more people come to live in Boise. This proposed budget meets community goals and continues to provide needed services and invests in solutions to meet the needs of a growing city, according to the release.

“This budget accounts for where we’ve been, where we are today, who we’ve become through this crisis and where we are heading,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “It reflects our values and embraces our mission. But most importantly, it is focused on the people of Boise and the services that they need. This is a people-centered budget and reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.”

You can view the highlights of the proposed budget on the City of Boise website. People are encouraged to participate by watching the budget workshop online on June 22. The workshop starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes through 12 p.m.

Residents are also invited to give feedback at the Boise City Council budget public hearing on July 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at City Hall and residents can opt in to participate virtually by giving testimony via Zoom. More information can be found here.

Feedback will also be accepted in advance of the public hearing. The feedback will be shared with Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council. If you want to give feedback, it must be submitted on the City of Boise website by noon on July 19.