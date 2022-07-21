City of Boise offering incentive pay for local childcare providers

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is opening applications to eligible, licensed childcare providers and workers for a one-time payment of $1,500. The funds come from the Childcare Incentive Pay program, which accounts for $3-million of the $34 million in American Rescue Plan funding that is being directed into the community.

In response to this need, Mayor McLean and Boise City Council have approved $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the Childcare Incentive Pay program. Through this program, childcare providers and workers will be eligible to apply to receive $1,500 starting August 1. — City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) July 20, 2022

Applications will be open from August 1 to 31, with checks being issued in October and November.

“When the pandemic hit our community, the childcare industry was severely impacted. I am proud to partner with Idaho AEYC to support our childcare workforce. Investing in quality, affordable childcare is a direct investment in our community," said Mayor McLean.

The city is partnering with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IDAEYC), who will work with licensed childcare workers to ensure all providers have the same opportunity to participate in the program.

“The Covid-19 pandemic emphasized the important role that skilled, reliable childcare has in our community. Idaho AEYC is thrilled to help distribute this well-deserved incentive pay to childcare providers so they may continue to focus on delivering quality care to children in Boise,” said Beth Oppenheimer, Executive Director of the Idaho Association for Young Children.

For any questions regarding the incentive program, the city suggests you email arpa@cityofboise.org or RISEhelp@idahoaeyc.org.

For more information on the way the City of Boise is allocating American Rescue Plan funds, click here.