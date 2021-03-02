City of Boise looking for name suggestions for downtown park

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is looking for name suggestions for the newest park, currently under construction downtown. The new park is located at 11th and Bannock and is a public-private partnership between the City, the Capital City Development Corporation and Eleven Eleven West Jefferson, LLC.

Several name suggestions were compiled in a naming process last year, but the city is offering one more chance for suggestions from the public before a final decision is made.

The new park will serve as a hub for community events and will enhance the lifestyle of people who live, work and visit the downtown area. The park will include amenities and street improvements including a large, tree-lined green space, public art, shaded seating, a pedestrian alley, public restrooms and bike storage.

The project development budget is $4,305,000. This includes all planning, design, soft costs, and construction costs associated with building the park, parking lot and surrounding streetscapes.

“We are excited to see what the community is able to come up with and look forward to naming this unique community space,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The area has an interesting history with residential, automotive and commercial uses – and this new park will create an increased connection to the outdoors in an urban setting.”

Over the next two weeks, the public is invited to submit name suggestions for the new park on the city's website. Documents and information have been provided to spark name ideas, including a history of the site and surrounding area provided by the Department of Arts and History.

Boise Parks and Recreation has established some criteria for new name suggestions. Names submitted should:



Be culturally, historically, or environmentally significant

Be in any language

Not be named after a particular individual, company, or organization unless it has significance to the site or other appropriate Boise connection

The City of Boise reserves the right to remove any name submissions that do not meet the established criteria. Once the submission period closes on March 16, a committee made up of a variety of stakeholders will convene to choose three to five finalists for a public vote.

This vote will then inform the final selections given to the Parks and Recreation Commission to consider for the site – with the goal of making a recommendation to Boise City Council for approval.

Construction on the new park is expected to wrap up later this year. If a member of the public submits the name that is picked for the new park, they will be invited to take part in the formal dedication.