City of Boise hearing public testimony on zoning rewrite

BOISE, Idaho — The city of Boise has been working on a new zoning code for some time now, and this week they are hearing public testimony on their new code.

On Monday night, a hearing was held between the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, Planning Director Tim Keane, and neighborhood associations from around the city.

Here is a timeline from the city on their process this year:

The City of Boise Boise Zoning Rewrite Timeline

The new zoning code would change a lot in the city. Two big things the meeting focused on were parking and the public approval process.

Under the new code, there would be some cutbacks on parking minimums that some developments would have to provide. For example, a duplex that, today, would have to provide two parking spots for each unit could be cut down to one.

The city is proposing changes like this, and others, to help create a more walkable city with options for transportation outside of driving.

However, Keane says the elimination of minimums doesn't have to mean less parking. It just gives the option to the development itself.

“The elimination of minimums for instance, in this code, doesn’t mean there would be no parking," Keane said. "What it means is that the public would not be saying that you must build parking.”

The code could also cut down on the public hearing process for some new developments.

That is something that sparked conversation among the neighborhood associations in attendance.

“We’re also deeply concerned about expanding administrative approvals without communication by the city to (neighborhood associations) and the public," said Rob Stark of the Barber Valley Neighborhood Association. "There needs to always be outreach to the neighborhood associations and nearby residents for all applications and pre-applications. Neighborhood meetings should be required for all applications. ”

Public testimony for the zoning code starts on Tuesday and to sign up to be heard, visit the city's website here.

