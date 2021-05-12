City of Boise fireworks show to return to Ann Morrison Park this year

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced that the 4th of July Fireworks Show at Ann Morrison Park will be back after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fireworks will go off at 10:15 on the 4th of July.

The park will be closed to vehicles all day on the Fourth of July, but people who want to come and see the fireworks are welcome to walk or ride a bike into the park. There will be no food or drink vendors on-site this year.

Outside food and drinks are allowed inside the park, but no glass bottles or containers. Alcoholic beverages are now allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt. Spectators are asked to leave drones, pets and fireworks/sparklers at home.

There are parking and road closures to be aware of for the event:

Ann Morrison Park



Greenbelt is currently closed on the northside of the Boise River from Americana Boulevard to 9 th Street bridge. This includes the bridge into Ann Morrison Park from Pioneer Pathway and River Street. Pedestrian access available from Americana Boulevard or 9 th Street bridge.

Ann Morrison will be closed to non-permitted vehicles from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, July 4.

ADA Parking will be available for individuals with disabled placards.

Crescent Rim



No Parking will be allowed on Crescent Rim from sunrise to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The Boise Police Department will be closing Crescent Rim to through traffic starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Residents who live within the Crescent Rim closure area will be allowed access until 9:30 p.m. Boise Police Department will then close road completely for the duration of the fireworks show.

Street closures



Crescent Rim and Latah

Crescent Rim and Eastover Terrace

Additional parking



Boise State University – Brady Street Garage

Eastman: 848 W. Main St.

Capitol Terrace: 770 W. Main St.

City Centre: 312 S. 9th St.

Grove Street: 234 S. 10th St.

Boulevard: 245 S. Capitol Blvd.

Myrtle Street: 789 W. Broad Street

Attendees should consider bringing water, sunscreen, bug spray, a flashlight and a blanket or chair to sit on. The flashlight will help people safely leave the park after the firework show. Smoking and vaping is prohibited except in a designated area in the southwest corner of the park near the duck pond. The disc golf course will be closed July 3 and 4 in Ann Morrison Park.

After the fireworks are done, Americana Boulevard will be closed for about 45 minutes to let pedestrians leave the park. Boise Police officers will help people leaving the park and will be staffing closures at American/Shoreline and American/Emerald/Latah. They will also be in the area of Capitol/University to help pedestrians crossing Capitol Boulevard.

Traffic may be congested as you leave Ann Morrison Park. People are asked to be courteous and careful as they exit.