City of Boise easing restrictions on some in-person events, approved plan required by CDH

The City of Boise will ease restrictions on certain in-person events with the help of Central District Health.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a public health order Tuesday laying out a process for groups or individuals to hold an event of more than 50 people. The order was made with guidance from CDH and in response to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the Treasure Valley, according to the city.

"I'm excited to offer a path for people to return safely to the events we've missed so much over the last year," said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. "I want to thank Central District Health for partnering with us, our local healthcare providers, regional partners, the business community, and especially our residents for helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19. The end is in sight, but as we begin to return to normal, we must all stay vigilant to ensure we don't lose the gains we've made over the last few months."

People or groups hoping to hold an event will be required to submit a health and safety plan to CDH. The agency will acknowledge the plan and review within a few days, with possible recommendations to accommodate current health and safety guidelines, according to a news release from the city.

If CDH approves the plan, it can move forward unless other permits are needed. The city cited the Big Sky Basketball Tournament as an event that will be allowed to take place with an approved health and safety plan.

Face coverings and six feet of social distance will still be required, according to the release. Boise will also still be closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and "will quickly change or modify the health order as needed."