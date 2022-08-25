City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25.

The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.

BoiseDev reports that the Boise City Council approved the purchase of the mobile home park in March for $3.25 million. The City of Boise said residents of Sage Mobile Home Park were notified of the purchase and that Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities will take over property management.

The City of Boise said they had no immediate plans to redevelop the park, but they will make repairs to the park's electrical system and additional improvements to the park's lots and amenities in the coming weeks to ensure no residents are displaced from their homes.

According to the City of Boise, the purchase allows the city to pilot a housing preservation program in partnership with the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities to expand their ability to preserve the city's affordable housing. Sage Mobile Home Park is the property the City of Boise intends to use to establish this pilot program.

"Ensuring we have a home for everyone, at Boise budgets, includes preserving existing affordable housing," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "Our housing team is exploring innovative solutions and partnerships to take care of our most vulnerable residents, many of whom are at risk of being displaced from their homes. The purchase of Sage Mobile Home Park will keep 26 more homes affordable for Boiseans and allow us to invest in improvements to the park to address life and safety issues."