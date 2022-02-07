City of Boise asking for community feedback on zoning code rewrite

BOISE, Idaho — Updates are coming to where and how development can occur in the City of Boise as the city rewrites its zoning code.

This is a project that started back in 2019. The goal is to update the zoning code and make changes so it matches the city's comprehensive plan, Blueprint Boise and meets the cities needs now and in the future.

The first installment of the rewrite was released last spring and now the City is asking for feedback on the second installment.

This suggests changes to the City's design and development standards, which would impact things like density and parking.

The City is also hoping to protect existing neighborhoods, promote sustainability and encourage non-vehicle transportation.

"I think the big piece is ensuring that the city can meet all of the needs of today as well as tomorrow. So we know that we have to grow and evolve and change over time, we just want to make sure that those changes integrate both our current residents as well as our future ones," Andrea Tuning, the Senior Comprehensive Planner with the City of Boise said.

The city is holding community engagement events to get feedback from the community on these changes. There will be events for different neighborhoods as well as more general events where community members can also discuss housing solutions. You can find more information about the events by clicking here.