City of Boise and St. Luke's provide life jackets to families in need

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Parks and Recreation, Boise Fire and St. Luke’s held an event today at Idaho River Sports to give free life jackets to dozens of children from Boise Parks and Recreation Playcamps.



With temperatures heating up and pools open for the summer, the City of Boise and its partner, St. Luke’s Health system teamed up to provide Idaho families the water safety resources.



The involved agencies have donated $5,000 to get life jackets and give to children from families in need.



“We want to make sure no child goes without a life jacket due to a lack of resources to purchase one,” said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director. “That’s why we believe this program is so important and we are grateful our generous partners agree.”



Last year, 34 children were sent to a St. Luke’s hospital for treatment from water accident.



“These are preventable injuries and deaths,” said Dr. Kathryn Beattie, the Executive Medical Director and Administrator of St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. “It’s critical for children and parents to take water, and water sports, seriously. It’s also important for the community to recognize the risks that come along with the fun water-based recreation Idaho offers. We’re proud to see Boise team up to provide these life jackets that we know will help keep more of our kids safe.”



If you need free life jackets, the application form is available at Boise Parks and Recreation Department’s Fort Boise Community Center or call 208-608-7680 for assistance.