City leaders, businesses support upcoming West Ada bond and levy vote

MERIDIAN, ID - The West Ada School District has long battled problems with overcrowding as growth continues in Meridian. The district is hoping voters will support a plan to help address the issue, with local businesses and city leaders showing their support.

A city growing as fast as Meridian is bound to experience growing pains.

“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the United States now, and a lot of that is in the Treasure Valley, which means a lot of that is in the West Ada School District,” said Eric Exline, West Ada School District spokesman.

With the district growing by about 1,000 students every school year, school officials are hoping voters will approve a $95 million bond, which would, in part, help fund the construction of a new high school and elementary school in Meridian.

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd says the school district is a big draw for those moving into the area.

“Education has been very important to our citizens and we think that our healthy school district is really behind a lot of our growth,” de Weerd said.

Many local business owners agree, like Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian, showing their support for the upcoming vote with a digital billboard.

“Over 600 of our employees are in the school district right now, so we’re absolutely a supporter of the school districts all around the Treasure Valley,” said Pat Morandi, CEO of Wahooz.

Voters will also decide on a two-year supplemental levy of $14 million each year, which would provide operating revenue to pay for staff, utilities and materials.

“This is really important,” said de Weerd. “The school bond and levy are the only tools schools have, allowed by the state code, to build new buildings.”

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.