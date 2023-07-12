City Council makes Lime the sole provider of e-scooters and e-bikes in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council awarded Lime the exclusive contract to provide e-scooters and e-bikes in the city.

In a press release issued this morning, the city confirmed that the council has made Lime the sole provider of e-rentals in Boise.

The community can expect to see up to 800 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes available in various locations throughout the city, including downtown, near Boise Towne Square Mall, and other Boise neighborhoods.

To help the costs of the rentals more palatable, Lime is offering several programs to assist low-income users, disabled users, and residents in high-use areas.

Lime Access is a program for qualified low-income residents that offers a 70% discount for all rides.

Lime Assist is a program for those with disabilities, offering rides on similar equipment to motorized wheelchairs that can be reserved at no charge to the user.

And residents initiating rides in high-use areas, including Borah, Central Bench, Liberty Park, Vista, West Boise, and West Bench neighborhoods will automatically receive a 50% discount.

Lime is committed to addressing resident concerns regarding placement and access to equipment.

The city has also announced plans to provide preferred parking for e-devices in high-traffic areas to mitigate issues in blocking sidewalks and ramps.

E-devices can be used around the city on streets, on sidewalks and crosswalks, in bike lanes, and on the Greenbelt.

Residents can expect to see Lime staff available at several upcoming community events, offering safety training and helping educate riders on the proper use of the devices.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Lime to further our goals of providing climate-friendly, affordable transportation options for the residents of Boise,” said Tim Keane, Planning and Development Services Director. “Lime has a long-standing track record of focusing on safe and affordable transportation options for residents and we look forward to building upon the quality service they provide in our city”