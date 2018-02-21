City Club of Boise to host opioid panel

BOISE, ID - The City Club of Boise is hosting a panel at The Grove Hotel Wednesday, Feb. 21, to discuss the growing abuse of opioids and heroin in the area.

The opioid epidemic is quickly becoming Idaho’s largest public health crisis. To discuss the issue, organizers have assembled a panel of medical professionals, policy experts and treatment specialists to help explain the crisis and share insight on what the community can do to combat the problem.

“We hope people walk away with a better understanding of the topic and a better understanding of what they can do as a member of the community to deal with the issue or to help people who are in pain or suffering,” said Kevin Richert, board member.

In a recent survey of Treasure Valley residents, Boise State University found that more people are concerned about the opioid crisis than domestic violence or sexual assault.

Registration for the panel is now closed, but it will be available to view online at cityclubofboise.org.