City breaks ground on the Wilson Station Apartments

BOISE, Idaho — The construction for the affordable housing Wilson Station Apartments, located at State and Arthur, has officially begun.

The City of Boise and The Pacific Companies have joined together to provide homes for Boiseans with a limited budget.

The Wilson Station Apartments are planned to create 102 new homes, with the majority of them going to families earning 60% or less of the area's median income.

The apartments will occupy land that was acquired as part of the city's Housing Land Trust program.

Completion of Wilson Station is scheduled for early 2025, adding to city efforts to deliver 1,250 affordable homes by 2026.

Scheduled to open later this year is The Franklin, located in the Central Bench, slated to provide over 200 homes for families whose earnings are below the area median. Applications for rental units are expected to open in the Fall.

