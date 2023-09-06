City of Boise announces recipients of 2024 Arts & History grants

BOISE, Idaho — Each year, the City of Boise gives multiple Arts & History grants, providing funding for qualifying recipients and community projects.

In 2024, $150,000 in grants have been awarded in amounts varying from $1000 - $5000 supporting Boise's diverse communities through education and furthering its creative culture.

Projects span a wide range of cultures and include performances, festivals, educational camps and classes, choral and dance troops, exhibits, and concert series.

Funding is also awarded to increase access for all people in Boise, providing financial assistance and making experiences available for everyone.

Included in the 2024 list are the Treasure Valley Children's Theater, Boise Bard Players, Boise's Rock on Wheels / Boise Rock School, the Boise Philharmonic, TRICIA Summer Camp Scholarships, and the Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival.

Click here for the complete list of 2024 recipients.

The Boise City Department of Arts & History has awarded over $1.8 million to projects since the program began in 1997.

Those interested in applying for the 2025 program are encouraged to attend information sessions regarding guidelines and criteria for eligibility. See the Boise Arts and History website for more information.

