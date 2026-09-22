Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announces opposition to Idaho abortion initiative

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taking a stand on the Idaho Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act, a proposition that will be voted on in November.

The act, known as Idaho Proposition 1, would repeal Idaho’s abortion ban and allow abortions up to fetal viability or beyond in cases of a medical emergency. It would also establish rights related to reproductive health care, including access to contraception and IVF, as well as privacy in making health care decisions.

Leaders serving in LDS stake presidencies and bishoprics in Idaho were sent a letter Wednesday from the United States Central Area Presidency about the proposed legislation.

“An initiative called the Idaho Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act will be on the November ballot seeking to amend Idaho state laws related to abortion. The Church opposes this initiative,” the letter says. “Our long-held stance on abortion remains clear and unchanged.”

The Church opposes elective abortion for personal or social convenience, while allowing for exceptions in cases of rape or incest, if the health of the mother is in serious jeopardy or if the fetus has severe defects that will not allow the baby to survive after birth.

The letter goes on to say that the Church is “neutral regarding political parties and candidates and addresses issues it believes have significant moral consequences.”

“We join with other like-minded individuals and organizations working against this initiative and encourage our members to voice their opposition to it in a respectful manner consistent with prophetic direction of always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse,” it concludes.

Brett Crandall, a local spokesman for the church, confirmed the authenticity of the letter and said it will be read in local congregations on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.

Read the entire letter below —

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.