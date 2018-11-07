Chukar hunting: First time is for fun, every time after that is for revenge

Owyhee County - The upland bird season for hunting in Idaho is one of the best in the country with the season for several species lasting until January.

One of the most challenging birds to hunt is the chukar, a bird native to India and the Middle East that was brought to the United States in the late 1800's and live in desolate places like the Owyhee backcountry and Hells Canyon area.

These birds are tough to hunt because they are so fast so it helps to have trained dogs who can point out the birds then flush them into the sky, hunter Kevin Grey has two wirehaired pointers.

"This is probably the best dog you can get for Chukars," said Grey. "They are from a local breeder in Nampa."

Hunting chukars is exhausting, we followed Grey and his dogs up and down the hills of the Owyhees on rocky terrain, uneven ground and we didn't see another person, the day even wore out his dogs.

"Without a doubt, most chukar hunters go out for the challenge," said Jeff Knetter of the Idaho Fish & Game. "The first time you go chukar hunting is for fun every time after that is for revenge."

The chukar season lasts until January 31 and hunting these birds comes with a fine line between dinner and disappointment.