The Chocolat Bar gears up for Valentine's Day

One of the busiest days of the year for the shop

Anna Silver
9:21 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Many Treasure Valley businesses are gearing up for Valentine's Day. A Boise chocolate shop says it's one of their busiest days of the year.

The Chocolat Bar in Boise prepares by hand making chocolates. They offer barks, caramels, turtles, crunches, truffles, drops, clusters, chocolate hearts, and even chocolate high heeled shoes.

The owner says they've got plenty of gifts ready to go for anyone in need of a Valentine's Day gift.

For more information, head to https://www.thechocolatbar.com/

