Chip sealing to start in Nampa next week

City of Nampa
A photo of the chip sealing process. Picture courtesy the City of Nampa.
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 30, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa Street Division will start chip sealing streets on Monday, June 6.

In total 23 road sections will be chip sealed. Work will start at Midway Rd. at W. Orchard Ave., and them move towards W. Karcher Lane, followed by Moss Lane. Subdivisions will be chip sealed last.

nampa chip seal map
Map of all roads that will be chip sealed in Nampa. Courtesy the City of Nampa.

According to the City of Nampa, chip sealing is about "one-fourth to one-fifth the cost of a conventional asphalt overlay."

The speed limit in chip zones will be 20 mph. Parking on the streets is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once chip seal signage is removed, street parking can resume.

Progress will be updated on the Street Division website, along with any weather-related delays. Any residents with questions are encouraged to call 208-556-5262 or email projects@cityofnampa.us .

