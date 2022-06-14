Chinook salmon seasons to start June 18

IDAHO — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon River, Upper Salmon Rivers and the Lochsa River.

The seasons will start Saturday, June 18 and will remain open seven days a week until harvest goals are met.

Idaho Fish and Game says this will be the first time a Chinook fishery has been open in the Upper Salmon River fishery since 2019, and the first for the section below the Pahsimeroi River since 2018.

Roughly 80% of the returning summer Chinook have already been counted at Bonneville Dam, which is the first dam the fish cross on the Columbia River after leaving the Pacific Ocean. Based on those counts, officials estimate there will be about 1,000 Chinook on the South Fork on the Salmon River, 1,400 Chinook on the Upper Salmon River and 120 on the Lochsa river for angler harvest.

Bag and possession limits are four Chinook daily. Only two may be adults 24-inches or longer. Possession is 12, and only six may be adults. No person may take more than 20 adult Chinook salmon statewide during the season.

Fishing will close Aug. 7, or by Closure Order signed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

For more on Chinook fishing and season rules, click here.