Chilly June has locals wondering about the weird weather

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is in the midst of some seriously unseasonably chilly weather.

Snow in the mountains and cooler temperatures in the valley along with rain and hail is all leaving some to wonder just what month we’re in.

In fact, that weird weather is leading to EMPTY water parks and splash pools. Even Roaring Springs has closed for the past two days due to cold temperatures.

from the Roaring Springs website

Some Treasure Valley residents we spoke to say the gloomy clouds just aren’t ideal for summer fun.

Sam Heinrich enjoys running along Camel’s Back Park, but tells Idaho News 6 the weather isn’t what he expected, saying, “I came out here to try and get a good workout in, go for a run, get my tan on, but it's a bit frigid. I like mountain biking and snowboarding but it's not enough snow to snowboard and too snowy to mountain bike”

Up north in the Tamarack mountains, fresh snow is hitting the slopes just days away from the summer solstice. That’s good for late-season skiers, but Jayne Saunders with Idaho River Sports said it’s affecting business.

“Usually about this time in mid-June, we usually have several sunny days strung together, there’s people out here on the water and the beach. But this year is just unusually cold.”

The good news is the late start to the season has locals hopeful that summer fun can extend just a bit longer later this year.

