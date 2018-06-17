Chills N Thrills Event Teaches Bikers to Stay Safe

Motorcyclists were encouraged to bring their bikes and riding gear to High Desert Harley Saturday. Motor officers from around the Treasure Valley were on scene to teach bikers how to keep themselves safe on the road in the case of an accident.

"There are far too many motorcycle crashes and training is really the key to preventing yourself from being in a crash and if I can give some training or my fellow officers can give training to a motorcyclist from the public and that bit of training keeps them from getting into a crash, that's really what we're looking at doing with this," said Will Stoy, a motor officer for the city of Meridian.

The presentation was given by local law enforcement motorcycle units and the Learn to Ride motorcycle safety program. Donations were accepted at the event for the Ronald McDonald House.