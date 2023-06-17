Chills N Thrills event is spreading motorcycle safety tips

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Bikers in the Treasure Valley were invited out to the High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian to learn about and practice safe riding.

Chills N Thrills is an annual motorcycle safety event where local bikers were welcomed to spend part of their Father's Day weekend working with experts and law enforcement.

“What it comes down to is we are all on the same team. We all want to have fun. We all love the wind in our face. Our hair blowing, all that stuff. We all love that," said Brian Eichler with High Desert Harley, "but at the same time we all want to go home to our families and when you start talking to these motor officers and realize how dedicated they are to just making the road safer for you. They’re not out to run everybody in or cause all this trouble. They want to make it safer for all of us so all of us can go home to our families.”

The event featured food and a bounce house for kids while bikers ran through a course which challenged them to practice safe habits for the road.