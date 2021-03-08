Children of the American Revolution and Pets for Vets are working together to get veterans facing PTSD an animal companion

The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) is working with Pets for Vets to place veterans facing PTSD with animal companions.

On Saturday, the local Idaho chapter of CAR joined thousands across the nation in this initiative. They made felt dog blankets, raised 150 pounds of dog food and received a large donation of dog beds from D&B Supply.

Veterans looking for an animal companion can apply to Pets for Vets to go through an interview process to find them the perfect pet. Monetary donations provided to Pets for Vets are used to adopt animal companions so they can be trained to meet each veteran's needs.

Kendra Milar, president of the Idaho chapter of CAR, says that Pets for Vets is a really good organization, "because it saves two lives at the same time, both the animal and the veteran that the animal is trained to help."

If you would like to donate or learn more about Pets for Vets you can visit their website.