Childcare costs in Idaho continue to rise

IDAHO -

Parents nationwide are struggling to pay for the high costs of childcare and Idaho is no different. A new report by Child Care Aware of America states the average cost of infant care is more than 27% of median income for single parents in every state, and 55% of income for married parents of two children living at the poverty line, which has been on a steady climb in recent years.

Idaho remains one of only a handful of states that does not invest in preschool programs which leaves working parents with no choice but to cover the high costs of childcare.

"What we know is that parents that are looking for infant care in Idaho are paying often times more than what it would cost to send their child to a state college," said Beth Oppenheimer, Executive Director of Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.

IDAEYC says to combat the problem We must look to business leaders to help families with the cost of childcare, As part of hiring high quality workers goes hand in hand with employees having childcare.