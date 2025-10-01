Child finds WWII-era grenade in family’s yard in Washington, bomb squad responds

HARTLINE, Washington — On Monday, Sept. 29, the Washington State Patrol bomb squad safely disposed of a live hand grenade that a three-year-old boy discovered in his family’s front yard on the 600 block of Willard Street in Grant County.

The child brought the grenade inside to his parents, who immediately called 9-1-1 around 6:45 p.m. Patrol deputies requested assistance from the WSP bomb squad. Bomb technicians determined the grenade was live and carefully removed it from the residence. The device was taken to a rural area north of Hartline, where it was safely disposed of.

The grenade was identified as a type used during the Second World War and showed signs of prolonged exposure to the elements. It remains unknown how long the grenade had been in the yard or how it came to be there.