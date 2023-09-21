Child enticement incident being investigated by Caldwell Police

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department has released a report that a student heading to Vallivue High School Thursday morning was approached by a white male asking if the student needed a ride to school. Although the student declined the offer, the man persisted in trying to get the student in his car several times before driving away.

CPD is investigating the incident as a child enticement event.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the areas of Bayou Way, Gresham Drive, and Frisco Avenue.

The man is described as being about 50 years old, wearing a brown flannel, and driving a red four-door vehicle with the rear doors being smaller than the front doors.

If you have any information that would be helpful to this investigation, please call 208-343-COPS, or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Never approach any suspect or suspect vehicle.

CPD also encourages parents/guardians to remind students of the following safety tips:



Never get in the car with a stranger. Tell an adult if a student is approached by a stranger. If possible, students should walk to and from school in groups of students and NOT walk alone.

Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram comments, “This is not a reflection of our community and I urge parents to continue educating their children on safety. I am confident that this is not the suspect's first time, so I also ask that if this person sounds familiar, that you contact us immediately or Crime Stoppers,”